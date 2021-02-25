Frank John Trinkley Jr., 88, of Lititz, formerly of Pine Township, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Penn Medicine Center Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster.
The son of Frank J. Trinkley Sr. and Edythe (Lansberry) Jenkins-Trinkley, he was born July 24, 1932, on his family’s farm in Pine Township.
Frank was a graduate of Pine Township High School in Heilwood.
On July 14, 1952, he married Coletta “Jeanine” (Laws) Trinkley, and they shared over 60 years of marriage until her death on May 11, 2013.
For over 20 years, Frank was employed as a Prudential Insurance agent. He had also worked as a self-employed, part-time farmer.
He is survived by his three children: Matt Trinkley and wife Mary, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; Mike Trinkley and wife Deborah, of Lititz; and Mark Trinkley, of Asheboro, N.C.; his five grandchildren: Sean Trinkley and wife Jen; Ryan Trinkley; Kristi (Trinkley) Walters; Kerianne (Trinkley) Kuebler and Hunter Trinkley; and his four great-grandchildren: Ethan and Alexis Trinkley; and Liam Kuebler and Lukas Walters.
Frank had 11 half-brothers and -sisters and seven step-brothers and -sisters in his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanine; and his daughter-in-law Jackie Trinkley.
A private graveside service officiated by Pastor Raymond Hill was held for his family at the McDowell Cemetery in Green Township.
Arrangements are with the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.