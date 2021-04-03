Frank Kesselring, 55, of Clymer, was one of four children born to German immigrants Franz and Doris Kesselring in Philadelphia on March 11, 1966. On Oct. 11, 1987, he married the love of his life, Linda Kesselring, and raised their daughter, Kimberly Kesselring.
He was a devout Christian, a beloved husband to his wife, a precious father to his daughter, a skilled and patient teacher to those he worked with, stalwart and loyal to his friends, and a hero to many.
Throughout his life, Frank was a tool and die maker, a master of his trade in flooring installations, a carpenter in his spare time and department head for Market Food and Beverage at Target before retiring at an early age following a severe injury.
On Saturday, March 27, 2021, Frank answered the Lord’s call to return Home, reuniting with his beloved wife who had preceded him in death 10 years ago. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Purchase Line Church of the Brethren, 3711 Purchase Line Road, Clymer. Flowers or donations may be sent to 152 Allison Road, Clymer, PA 15728.