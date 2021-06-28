Frank L. Detwiler 74, of Evans City, passed away Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, at his residence with his loving wife by his side.
Born Nov. 8, 1946, in Penn Run, Indiana County, he was the son of Roy and Anna Mary Kinter Detwiler.
He had worked at Burgh’s Implements for over 30 years and for over 40 years for Marburgers Farm Dairy. He loved to drive the firetruck for Burgh’s in the Fourth of July Parade. He lived to make everyone laugh with a smart aleck comment.
Frank loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Frank was an avid sportsman, he loved to watch the birds from his porch and tinker in his garage.
Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Ruby (Riddell); three daughters, Kathryn Beahm Rozic and Margaret (James Jr.) Boring, both of Evans City, and Angela (Arthur III) Kort, of Callery; five grandchildren, James III and Frank Boring, Shawn, Zack and Madison Kort; seven sisters, Marie Findley, Goldie Detwiler, Mary “Peg” Kelly, Geraldine Galat, Zelma Lute, Ione Gensburger and Barbara Lute; three brothers, Allen, James and Gilbert “Jay” Detwiler; and numerous nieces, nephews and close family friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Shawn M. Detwiler; his son-in-law, Elmer Beahm; two uncles, Gilbert and Herbert Kinter, who helped his mother raise the family after his father’s death; two sisters, Helen Miller and Eileen Detwiler; and five brothers, Roy, Russell, Charles, William and David Detwiler.
Friends of Frank L. Detwiler will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from the Gospel Life Church, South Washington Street, Evans City.
Frank will be laid to rest in Evans City Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.