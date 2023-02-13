Frank L. Fairman, 74, of Indiana, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona.
The son of Lowry A. and Genevieve (Watson) Fairman, he was born Aug. 10, 1948, in Indiana.
Frank was a graduate of Marion Center High School.
He served in the U.S. Army as a private during Vietnam.
Frank married Linda M. Stiffler on July 17, 1972, and they had shared more than 49 years of marriage together when she died Nov. 18, 2021.
Since graduation, he had worked with his father on the family farm and with his father’s construction company before becoming the owner/operator of Frank Fairman’s Construction for the past 38 years.
He was a longtime member of Pine Grove Church of God on Route 240 in Cherry Tree, where he contributed on maintenance and building projects.
Frank was a lifetime member of the Creekside Hunting Lodge in Potter County. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed turkey and deer hunting. For relaxation, he loved spending time on his lawn mower and at “the lot.”
From time to time, Frank would be fondly referred to by his nickname, “Jim.” Some of his favorite pastimes were camping, cards and playing games.
Frank generously chose to assist others by being an organ donor.
Frank is survived by his five children: Stacy Fairman and wife Deana, of Marion Center; Tracy Fairman Bobak, of Barr Slope; Robert Fairman and wife Heather, of Homer City; Lucinda Fairman Wise and husband Paul, of Ernest; and Lowry Fairman, of Indiana; his 14 grandchildren: Isaiah, Decosta and fiancé Kyleigh, Colton and wife Shelby, Kendall and husband Logan, Dakota, Conner, Madison, Michael, Rowan, Linden, Megan, Bailey, Alicia and Anna; his three great-grandchildren: Thomas, Charity and Xavier; and his four siblings: Don Fairman, of Rochester, N.Y.; Connie Bytner and husband Mike, of Greensburg; Agnes Kowchuck and husband John, of Creekside; and Paul Fairman and wife Kelly, of Creekside.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is preceded in death by his parents, Lowry and Genevieve Fairman, formerly of Creekside, and his in-laws, Dalvin and Lila Stiffler, formerly of Cherry Tree.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Lee Kline officiating.
Military honors will be observed by the Clymer American Legion Post #222. Interment will take place at Uniontown Cemetery in Cherry Tree.
In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate contributions for his funeral expenses be sent to Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746.
