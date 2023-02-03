Frank “Larry” Yoders, 78, of Homer City, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 31, 2023.
He was the son of the late Frank William and Edna Mae (Klinzing) Yoders and was born Sept. 22, 1944, in Washington.
Frank was a lifetime member of the Homer City Fire Department. He was also a member of the Homer City Fire Police and a mentor for the Junior Firefighters. He was the Center Township constable. Frank worked security for local high schools, the Indiana County Fair and various local businesses.
Frank was a member of the United States Army as a Specialist E-4. He was employed with FMC for the better part of his life.
He is survived by his daughters Michelle and husband, Dwayne Smith, of Indiana, and Sue Yoders, of Kittanning; granddaughters Jychelle Newhouse, of Greensburg, and Kaelin Smith, of Indiana; step-grandson Ethan Smith; great-granddaughter Caliah Steele; several foster children; and his special friends, Helen and Quinton Reams, of Homer City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Yoders.
Friends will be received Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating. Interment to follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. Graveside military services will be conducted.
Please visit bowserfh.com to order flowers, sign the online guestbook, or for directions to the funeral home.