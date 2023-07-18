Frank Petro, 81, of Clymer, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Alex and Mary (Senchisin) Petro, born July 22, 1941, in Dixonville. He was a proud graduate of Clymer High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted and served in the United States Army. He was a lifelong member of Saint Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church where he was a member of the choir.
For an astounding 69 years, Frank poured his heart and soul into his work at Tate’s Supermarket, where he served as a dedicated manager. His passion for the store was unparalleled and his commitment to excellence set a shining example. Frank’s unwavering dedication made him an integral part of the store’s success.
Frank selflessly took on the role of mentor, shaping the lives of thousands of students who crossed his path at Tate’s Supermarket. He instilled in them a strong work ethic, teaching them the value of perseverance and hard work. Many of these students went on to achieve great success in their personal and professional lives, a testament to the lasting impact of Frank’s mentorship. Even after retirement, Frank’s passion for culinary arts remained undimmed. He found joy in cooking at the deli, where his creations were renowned for their exceptional taste.
In addition to his professional contributions, Frank played a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless transition of ownership to the next generation at Tate’s Supermarket. His guidance and wisdom were instrumental in preserving the store’s legacy and securing its continued success.
Outside of work, Frank found solace and happiness in going to his camp in Wilcox where he would spend cherished moments fishing with his best friend, Anthony Tate.
Frank Petro will forever be remembered as a devoted professional, an inspiring mentor and a great cook. His memory will be cherished by all whose lives he touched. The community has lost a remarkable individual, but his impact will endure through the lessons he imparted and the memories he created.
May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory be a blessing to us all.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Petro, and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, two sisters and one nephew, John “Scrunt” Petro.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with a Parastas service to begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. On Wednesday, at 9:15 a.m., a Panachida will begin at the funeral home followed by Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, Clymer, with Fr. Wesley Mash as celebrant. Interment will be private for the family.
The family requests memorial contributions to be made to St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 48 Franklin St., Clymer, PA 15728.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.
