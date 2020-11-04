Trentino Frank Scarpino, 98, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Brush Valley, where he had been staying at the home of his daughter, Debra.
Born in Pittsburgh on May 23, 1922, he was a son of Francesco Scarpino and Bettina (Sgamatto) Scarpino and was widowed from his loving wife, Sarah (Bonomo) Scarpino, who died Oct. 27, 2013.
Frank was a World War II veteran, where he served as a private in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
Following the war, he returned home to work as a machinist at the Pittsburgh and Indiana locations of Fisher Scientific. He retired following a 42-year career.
Frank was formerly active with the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners. He also belonged to the Pittsburgh Musical Society. Frank was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed watching a good boxing match.
Frank was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Lynne Kearney (Brian), of Brush Valley.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Scarpino, who died in 1977, and by his daughter, Betty M. Scarpino, who died in 2019. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Katherine Rebovich, Mary Naccarelli and Joseph Scarpino.
Friends will be received on Monday from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of Frank’s funeral service, at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required. Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will officiate. Burial will be on the family plot at the Smithfield East End Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.