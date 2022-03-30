Frank T. “Pappy Fid” Semetkoskey, 82, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, while at his residence.
The son of Frank and Helen (Yetsina) Semetkoskey, he was born Oct. 6, 1939, in Ernest.
Frank had been employed by Seasonal Industries and served as the president of their local union. He helped form the Ernest Sportsman Club, which provided the community with fishing days and Easter egg hunts. Frank was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to reload and see the effectiveness of his work. Frank enjoyed picking mushrooms, gardening and watching dirt track racing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Donna (Bracken) Semetkoskey; children, Charles M. Semetkoskey; Toni Eaton; Frank “Ted” Semetkoskey and his wife, Brenda Boyd; Tamara Ohler; Lori Pease and her husband, Bob; and Joseph Semetkoskey and his wife, Karen; grandchildren, Melody Semetkoskey and her significant other, Carl Luker; Tarah Eaton and her significant other, Jason Fenton; Katie Eaton; Jacob Eaton and his significant other, Alison Hinch; Tyson Semetkoskey; Josie Ohler; Bobbie Lee Pease and her significant other, Noah McBlane; and Joey and Allison Semetkoskey; step-grandchildren, Joel Pease and his wife, Roxanne, and James Pease and his wife, Melissa; great-grandchild, Teagan Fenton; step-great-grandchildren, Loretta and Maryanne Pease and Benjamin and Nathan Pease; sisters, Laura Fisher and her husband, Raymond, and Elizabeth Speranza and her husband, Donald; brother-in-law, Albert Tuley; sister-in-law, Cecelia Semetkoskey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Yesolivich and Mary Tuley; brother, George Semetkoskey; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Yesolivich.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor John Sykes officiating.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Ernest Bible Church or the Creekside Volunteer Fire Department.