Frank Zagurskie

Frank T. Zagurskie, 75, of Clymer, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at The Villa Personal Care Home, Johnstown.
He was a son of Andrew and Anna (Komola) Zagurskie, born May 22, 1945, in Aultman.
Frank was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer City. He retired after 44 years at Beckwith Machinery. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, farming and baseball.
Frank will be greatly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law, grandsons and his family.
He is survived by his two sons, Tim Zagurskie and wife Katie and Stephen Zagurskie and wife Melissa; grandsons Alexander and Nicholas; a sister, Shirley Hobart; three brothers: Andrew Zagurskie, Harry Zagurskie and wife Connie, and Jim Zagurskie and wife Ella; many nieces and nephews; and a very special niece; Janel Phillips.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cindy A. (Simchak) Zagurskie; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Zagurskie.
Friends will be received on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. A Panachida service will be held at 1 p.m. and the Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated by the Rev. Wesley Mash at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required.
