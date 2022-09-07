Franklin “Sid” R. Payne, 88, of Cherry Tree, died on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home.
The son of Sydney and Edith (Johns) Payne, he was born March 26, 1934, in Emeigh.
Sid served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56, earning the rank of specialist third class with a service time that spanned the Korean War and peacetime.
On Aug. 29, 1959, he married the former Betty V. Scott, and they had shared more than 63 years of marriage together.
After 18½ years of employment as a coal miner, Sid retired from the Greenwich Collieries when it closed. He also worked as a cement mason for more than 12 years and was a past Montgomery Township supervisor and township employee.
Sid was a longtime member of the Glen Campbell American Legion Post 435, where he served as a board member and assisted with military honors.
He greatly enjoyed family gatherings at home on Sunday evenings, watching old western movies on television and going to polka dances with his wife, Betty. He loved spending time with his dachshund, FeFe.
Sid had a natural talent for striking up conversations and easily befriending others.
He is survived by his wife Betty, of Cherry Tree; his four children: Cindy Fetterman and husband Chris, of Clymer; Michele Michny, of Clymer; Mark Payne and wife Christine, of Cherry Tree; and Patrik Payne, of Cherry Tree; his eight grandchildren: Mandy Cavallo and husband John, Adam Fetterman and fiancé Mary, Erica Engle and husband Cody, Kayla Payne and Jessika Payne; his six great-grandchildren: Micah Lotson, Cole Cowher, Phoebe Verchick, Dominic and Zoey Engle and Aaliyah Payne; and his brother, Larry Payne, of Emeigh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his four sisters: Isabel, Betty, Lillian and Lois.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale. Military honors will be conducted by the Glen Campbell American Legion Post 435.
Interment will take place at the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Glen Campbell.
