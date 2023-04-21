Fred A. Fink, 83, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Edward C. and Thelma (Salsgiver) Fink, he was born June 6, 1939, in Indiana.
Fred was a graduate of Indiana High School and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Indiana for 56 years. Fred resided at St. Andrew’s Village for the past eight months where he became well known as the “Dairy Queen Man” by the other residents. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club in Punxsutawney. Fred collected Dairy Queen memorabilia and loved his Pomeranians and going to Daytona Beach, Fla.
He is survived by four children, Betty C. Helman and husband Edward, of Indiana; Connie J. Helman and husband Donald W., of Indiana; Fred L. Fink and wife Melanie, of Indiana; and Debora D. Rotosky and husband Mark, of Indiana; a brother, Larry Fink and wife Barbara, of Indiana; a brother-in-law, Weaver Wilson Jr., of Indiana; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. (Keller) Fink; a sister, Charlotte Wilson; and a great-grandson, Wesley R. Ferra.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Pastor Donald Helman Jr. and Pastor Stephen Stockton officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Academy, 11394 Route 286 Hwy E., Clymer, PA 15728.
