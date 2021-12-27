Fred Fulton, 82, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Sagamore, to Fairman and Kathryn (Lingenfelter) Fulton.
Fred enjoyed camping, tinkering with vehicles and especially enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are his children, Bonnie Fulton and her fiancé, Lonnie Martin, Rochester Mills, Robert Fulton and his wife, Deena, Dayton, and David Fulton and his wife, Christine, Home; grandchildren, Zachary and Zane Fulton, both of Home, and Nathan and Emily Fulton, both of Dayton; sisters, Lois (Ronald) Parks, Evelyn Fulton, Beth (Ed) Mann and Cindy (Kevin) Constantine; brothers, Harold (Janice) Fulton and Gary (Ronna) Fulton; special friend, Norma Slee; and numerous niece and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene Fulton; and a brother, Kenneth Fulton.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in the Smicksburg Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to either the American Cancer Society or Four Footed Friends.