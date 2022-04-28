Fred M. Ling, 80, of Buffington Township, passed away early in the morning Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1941, the son of Mervin and Dorothy (McGinnis) Ling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ray Ling.
Mr. Ling is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty (Shaw) Ling and by their two children, Brad Ling and wife Kay, of Buckhannon, W.Va., and Jennifer Robinson and husband Timothy, of Hico, W.Va. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, Dave Ling.
After more than 30 years of service with Bethlehem Mines as a human resources administrator, Mr. Ling worked as a consultant for independent coal mines in Upshur County, W.Va., and served as CEO of his own company, Employee Services.
The Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, has been entrusted with arrangements. The funeral home will host an evening visitation from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Blacklick Community United Methodist Church, 1488 Bracken Road, Vintondale. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
