Fred Presto fell asleep in death on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a battle with a brain tumor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Pearl (Lentz) Presto, and his loving wife, Evelyn, who died just three months ago.
Fred was born March 5, 1933, in Alverda, the youngest of 13 children. He was preceded in death by his siblings Hope, Beatrice, Amy, Tony, Joseph, Charlie, Roxy, Frank, Irene, Butch (Frank), Marion and Bill.
Fred is survived by his children: Saundra (William) Jones, Marilyn (Ronald) Weida and Ronald (Darla) Presto; grandchildren: Brent (Amy) Presto, Daniel Weida and Brianna (Jake Goss) Presto; three precious great-grandchildren: Joshua and Trevor Presto, and Cameron Goss; two sisters-in-law: Pat Presto and Freda Presto; and many loving and dear relatives and friends.
Fred was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in St. Benedict, where he served many years as an elder in the congregation. The thing that made him the happiest was his ministry. He visited people in the house-to-house preaching work, encouraging them with scriptures, such as Psalm 37:29, “The righteous will possess the earth and they will live forever on it.” This is Fred’s hope for the near future.
At a very young age, Fred watched bands play at every opportunity and then went home and practiced. His love for music never left him. He was talented in playing the accordion and guitar, and later in life played in several bands throughout the years. He always said, “If the dance floor was full, you know you were playing good music.”
His family thanks 365 Hospice staff, the staff at Conemaugh Hospital and all the friends and relatives who took the time to visit and encourage him.
Due to the current public health restrictions, there will be no viewing. An online memorial service will be held for Fred in the near future. Arrangements are made by Barrett Funeral Home, Northern Cambria.