Fred T. Williams

Fred “Dad” “Pap” T. Williams, 82, of Glen Campbell, died on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his home.
The son of Harry “Peck” and Clara E. (Ferguson) Williams, he was born on May 3, 1939, in Gipsy.
Fred served in the U.S. Navy following the end of the Korean War, having done three tours in the Pacific Theater and earning the rank of airman first class. On Feb. 14, 1959, he married the former Sharon Lee Raugh.
Most recently, Fred preached and was a member of Big Run Presbyterian Church. He was a part-time minister all of his life.
Fred’s career included working as a coal miner at the Trojan mines, carpentry jobs, concrete work for Marion Center Supply, a plant superintendent for Johnstown Coal & Coke, Warren Dry Cleaning in Warren, a welder/operator for TW Phillips subsidiary and as owner/operator of Williams Personal Care Home near Gipsy for 11 years until 1997.
Fred loved the outdoors; he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. His musical talents included playing the guitar, harmonica, piano and singing.
Fred is survived by his four children, Debra Gromley and companion Randy Vanderhoof, of Brookville; Randy Williams and fiancée Amy Hugill, of Mahaffey; Brenda Keibler and husband Eric, of Punxsutawney; and Dave Williams and wife Libby, of Glen Campbell; his 10 grandchildren, Adam Mingle, Alesia Mingle, Robert Gromley Jr., Melinda Fetterman, Steven Williams, Cody Williams, Andy Keibler, Justyn Keibler, Ryan Williams and Lacey Williams; 12 great-grandchildren; and his three siblings, Donna Lockard, of Brooksville, Fla.; Glenda Brady and husband William, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and Terry J. Williams and wife Susie, of Reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 44 years, Sharon, on Sept. 8, 2003; his daughter, Denise C. Mingle, in 1998; his two sons-in-law, Clarence “Butch” Mingle and Robert E. Gromley; his brother, Richard H. Williams; and his grandson, Jesse Gromley.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday with Pastor Jack Lucas and Fred’s nephew, Rick Williams, officiating. Interment will be at Burnside Cemetery.
