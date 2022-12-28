Fred W. Carroll, 75, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.
Born on Jan. 8, 1947, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Fred and Virginia (Beam) Carroll. Fred lived in the Brush Valley area most of his life.
He graduated from Marion Center High School and served in the National Guard for eight years. Fred was employed by Pepsi Co. as a delivery driver and as a route sales manager for 30 years. After retirement from Pepsi, he worked in the Indiana County Prothonotary’s office for several years.
Fred was a 50-year member of the Indiana Moose, the American Legion and enjoyed spending time at the YMCA pool and especially the steam room. He was a great storyteller, making friends everywhere he traveled, especially on his weekend tours of the area like traveling to Erie to pick cherries. He enjoyed Civil War history as well as playing dominos.
Surviving Fred is his daughter, Robyn Custer, of East Conemaugh; a grandson, Samuel Custer, of Richland; an uncle, Thomas Carroll, of Massachusetts; sisters-in-law Barb Poulin, of Hanover, and Wendy (Randy Hurd) Deemer, of Marion Center; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jill (Deemer) Carroll, who passed away Nov. 24, 2021.
At Fred’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.