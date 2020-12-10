Fred W. Hintemeyer, 84, of Indiana, formerly of Homer City, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
He was the son of Fred and Madeline (Faber) Hintemeyer and was born Feb. 6, 1936, in Pittsburgh.
Fred married his beloved wife, Birdie, in 1970 and resided in Homer City most of his life. He was an active supporter for youth and high school sports in Homer City. Fred coached Little League teams, umpired baseball games and was most known as the voice of the Homer-Center Wildcats football team for many years. He enjoyed his many trips out of state with the Touchdown Club, watching his favorite teams play.
He and Birdie were active in the Presbyterian Church and other various charities in the area. Fred worked as an insulator for the Local No. 2 Union and traveled throughout the region, servicing power generation facilities. As a native of Pittsburgh, he attended Allegheny High School and was a stand-out athlete, playing football and baseball. Many do not know that Fred played semi-professional football in Pittsburgh in the 1950s.
Always a loving husband, father and grandfather, he had a great sense of humor that could make anybody laugh. His memory will carry on in his three children: Sharon, Michael and David, and with his nine grandchildren, Samantha, Allison, Justin, Christian, Jake, Zach, Hayden, Landen and Raygen.
Fred was a member of the Homer City United Presbyterian Church and a U.S. Army paratrooper. He was inducted as a Lifetime Member of the Homer City Area Athletic Booster Club in 1997 for his many contributions as an officer and volunteer in various sports. He was also an Insulators Local No. 2 Union member as well as a member of the Homer City Touchdown Club. He enjoyed watching sports at all levels: high school, college and professional.
Fred is survived by three children, Sharon Hintemeyer, State College, Michael Hintemeyer, Orlando, Fla., and David Hintemeyer, Jefferson Hills; grandchildren, Samantha (Hintemeyer) Lantz, Allison Hintemeyer, Justin Angotti, Christian Angotti, Jake Hintemeyer, Zach Hintemeyer, Hayden Hintemeyer, Landen Hintemeyer and Raygen Hintemeyer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Birdie Hintemeyer; his brothers, Ralph and Lee Hintemeyer; and his sister, Madeline Farren.
Friends will be received at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Paul Becker officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
Should friends and family desire, donations can be made in Fred’s honor for renovations and improvements to Memorial Field in Homer City. Checks should be made payable to “Homer-Center Foundation” and mailed to: Homer-Center School District, 65 Wildcat Lane, Homer City, PA 15748.