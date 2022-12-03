Freda D. Barnes, 93, of Indiana, formerly of Martinsburg, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Martinsburg, the daughter of Ross Anthony and Daisy Belle (Beegle) Detwiler. On June 30, 1955, she married Richard G. Barnes at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Martinsburg. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2011, following 55 years of marriage.
Freda was a graduate of Martinsburg High School and was employed as a bookkeeper for the Morrisons Cove Herald in Martinsburg for many years.
She was a longtime, faithful member of St. John’s UCC, Martinsburg, where she sang in the choir. Freda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandsons, and also enjoyed doing needlework.
Surviving are a son, Dr. Richard L. “Rick” Barnes, of Indiana; two grandsons, Matthew (Allyson) Barnes, of Fletcher, N.C., and Thomas Barnes, of Indiana; and two great-grandsons, Garrett and Aaron Barnes.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, being preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Cindy Barnes; four brothers, Kenneth R., Charles E., Norman E. “Patrick” and Samuel E. Detwiler; and three sisters, Rosella E. Haney, Lethian D. Haney and Leanor C. Yingling.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s UCC, Martinsburg, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Mary Hendricks officiating.
Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Freda may be given to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 117 E. Julian St., Martinsburg, PA 16662.