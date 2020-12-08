Freda E. Riggle, 93, of Indiana, formerly of Parks Township, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Beacon Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center, Indiana.
Born April 23, 1927, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of Roy B. and Cleo Ruth (Gilchrist) Riggle.
Freda lived in California for a number of years before moving back to Parks Township. She was employed as a nurse’s aide in several nursing homes in California, and worked locally as a nurse’s aide and housekeeper at Indian Haven, Indiana, until her retirement in 1994.
Freda was of the Lutheran faith. She enjoyed flowers, working in her garden and loved the companionship of her dogs.
In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her siblings, Veryle, Raymond, Roy B. Jr., Goldie, Lyle, Genevieve and Harold “Sonny” Riggle; and a niece, Teresa Lock-ard.
She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Lockard, of Indiana, and Gail Riggle, of Homer City; and numerous, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; special niece and caregiver, Virginia Brandon, of Indiana; and stepson, Frank (Jane) Waitkus, of the Poconos.
Visitation and services will be private in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.
