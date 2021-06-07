Frederic G. Trunzo Jr.

Frederic Gerald Trunzo Jr., of Pittsburgh, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Mercy Hospital.
He was the son of Jean (Riddle) Reif and Frederic Gerald Trunzo Sr. and was born Sept. 13, 1966, in Canton, Ohio.
Fred enjoyed hunting and recently became a certified substance abuse counselor. Fred’s final act was to give the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation.
Fred is survived by his parents, Frederic G. Trunzo Sr. and fiance Marty Mills, of Indiana, and Jean (Riddle) Reif and husband Gerald, of New Jersey; his aunt, Christine (Trunzo) Cummins and husband Jim, of Homer City; and uncle Tom Trunzo and wife Sharon, of Homer City. He is also survived by his cousins, Jeff Forsha and wife Melissa, Jill Forsha Endress and husband George Jr., and Darcy Trunzo. His cousins Dakota, Austin, Mariah, Brendan and Ryan also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Betha Bennett Trunzo, and maternal grandparents Robert and Tina Riddle.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 5 until time of service at 7 p.m at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Inc., Homer City, with Pastor Katrina Laude officiating.
Masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home.
