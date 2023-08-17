Frederick Allen Stormer, 38, of Slickville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at his home.
The son of Edward C. Stormer Sr. and Donna M. (Patterson) Stormer, he was born July 17, 1985, in Indiana.
Fred worked as a laborer and loved fishing.
Surviving is his son, Timothy Allen Stormer, of Export; brothers and sisters Edward Stormer Jr. (Judy), of McDonald, Joseph Stormer, of Homer City, Jennifer (Stormer) Faight, of St. Michaels, Samuel Stormer (Kimberly), of Clymer, and Leila Dulude, of Blairsville; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held in the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49. N. Walnut St., Blairsville, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at 7 p.m., with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.