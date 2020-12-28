Frederick Harold Houser, 68, of Beyer, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of David Harold and Mathilde (Eisenbeiß) Houser, he was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Furth, Germany.
Fred had been employed as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, drawing, woodworking, playing guitar and riding his Harley. Fred enjoyed spending time with his family and his pets. He will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather (Ouchie).
Surviving are his wife, Vanessa (Zolocsik); sons, Kevin Elkin and his wife, Nina, Jeremiah Houser and his wife, Leah, and Joshua Houser and his fiancee, Sarah O’Hearn; grandchildren, Arianna, Griffin, Owen and Mason Elkin, Julia, Jackson, Joel, Nora and Clara Houser, Matthew Boyd and Andrea Houser; brother, Hans Houser and his wife, Rose Heilman-Houser; sister, Georgia Cashin and her husband, Kevin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in Harkleroad Cemetery will be private.