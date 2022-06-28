Frederick H. Woods, 82, of Home, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.
The son of Dean W. and Dorothy M. (Campbell) Woods, he was born Sept. 16, 1939, in Hastings.
From February to July of 1960, Fred attended the National Hardwood Lumber Association Inspector Training School in Memphis, Tenn.
He wed Kathryn “Elaine” (Doty) Woods on Sept. 16, 1960, and they had shared almost 62 years of marriage.
During peacetime, Fred served in the U.S. Army, which included being based in Germany for a year.
He enjoyed attending Old Mahoning Baptist Church in Smicksburg.
In his career as a sawyer, Fred worked for various lumber companies over the years. He retired from the Conrad Lumber Company of Rochester Mills, where he enjoyed working for Gary Conrad.
Fred loved to hunt, whether his prey was coyote, deer, groundhogs or turkey. He was especially fond of spending time in the outdoors hunting with his two grandkids and hunting buddies. In fact, one of Fred’s favorite pastimes when he was not hunting was sharing and trading hunting stories with other people.
Through the years, he and his wife hosted four foreign exchange students in their home.
Fred is survived by his loving family: his wife, K. Elaine Woods, of Home; his daughter, Wendi Strittmatter and husband Samuel, of Home; his two grandchildren, Jenna Strittmatter and Nathan Strittmatter, both of Home; his two sisters, Alma “Bidgie” Barrett and Carol Woods, both of Clearfield; and his beloved beagle, Bucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his three sisters, Mary Etta Keener, Edna Williams and Kathryn Parkin; and his two brothers, Clifford and Richard Woods.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 6 p.m. funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation. Pastor Micah McMillen will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Fred may be forwarded to the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746, to assist with funeral expenses.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Fred’s guestbook and share a condolence message.