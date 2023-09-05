Frederick J. Mathews, 76, of Brush Valley, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family.
Born Feb. 7, 1947, in Amesbury, he was the son of Francis J. and Edna I. (Cray) Mathews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Joan Blake.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty L. (Brown) Mathews; son James Mathews and wife Sherry, of Homer City; daughter Pamela Bertolino and husband Ricky, of Brush Valley; grandchildren Jacob Mathews and Brandi Mathews; sisters Lynnette Cody, of Conklin, N.Y., and Ellen Atwood, of Maine; along with several nieces and nephews.
Frederick was a former coal miner and a member of UMWA. He had also worked as a mechanic for Perfetti Trucking and Superior Well Service in addition to driving for Med Van. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Forrestal. He enjoyed hot rods, car shows and riding motorcycles.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Concordia-IRMC VNA/Hospice for being so wonderful and helpful with Frederick. They are an outstanding and wonderful group of people.
At his request, there will be no public service of visitation.
Arrangements are in the care of the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.
