Frederick James “Fred” Appleba, 52, of Evans City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
A son of Richard and Linda (Pierce) Ray, he was born Aug. 12, 1968, in Michigan.
Fred was a hard worker who liked hunting, fishing, singing and eating. He especially liked to spend time at Camp Dot. Fred was a fun-loving guy who always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family. Fred radiated positive energy that touched everyone who met him. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, father and fiance.
Surviving are his parents; his fiance, Shelley Carlson; his children: Hunter, Logan and Dylan Carlson; Alyssa Clark and her husband, Jeremy; and Frederick Moran; siblings: Stacey Pelletier and her husband, Roger; Kelley Ray; Shannon Appleba; Richard F. Ray and his wife, Kim; Linda Appleba; and Kristene Ray and her husband, Luis Pineda; grandson Jackson Clark; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Ruby and Lucky.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. As per CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home to assist with funeral costs.