Frederick John Reichert, 80, of Indiana, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, while at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was the son of Andrew and Kathryn (Duffala) Reichert.
Fred was a 1958 graduate of Blairsville High School. He was a lifetime member of the Moose and also a member of the Indiana Eagles.
Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and taking cruises. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Janice (Putnam) Reichert; children Russell and Brenda; two grandsons, Jake and Ryan; a great-granddaughter; a niece, Jolene Christensen; many cousins; and his loving dogs, Zeke and Dixie.
Preceding Fred in death were his parents and a brother, Ralph.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.