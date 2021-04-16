Frederick John Reichert
Frederick John Reichert, 80, of Indiana, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, while at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was the son of Andrew and Kathryn (Duffala) Reichert.

Fred was a 1958 graduate of Blairsville High School. He was a lifetime member of the Moose and also a member of the Indiana Eagles.

Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and taking cruises. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Janice (Putnam) Reichert; children Russell and Brenda; two grandsons, Jake and Ryan; a great-granddaughter; a niece, Jolene Christensen; many cousins; and his loving dogs, Zeke and Dixie.

Preceding Fred in death were his parents and a brother, Ralph.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.

