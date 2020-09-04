Frederick Lee Kundla Sr., 78, of Graceton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Mr. Kundla was retired from the greenhouse business and was a longtime manager of the old Park’n’Shop supermarket in Homer City.
Surviving are his loving wife, Helen (Dori); sons, Fred Jr., of Auburn, Ga.; Scott (Tina), of Homer
City; and David (Tamara), of Blairsville; and one sister, Barbara (Bill) Yanoschick.
He also had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Helen Kundla; brother, Richard; and two sisters, Joyce and Patricia.
His interests included playing poker and golf.
He was a member of both Graceton Coral and Red Barn sportsman clubs.
Due to cautions of the COVID-19 era, Fred will be remembered with a private family service at the Greenwood Cemetery.