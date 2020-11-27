Frederick R. Knight

Frederick “Fred” R. Knight, 64, of Salem, Ohio, entered into his heavenly rest at 8:29 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.
Frederick was born on Dec. 10, 1955, in Oil City, the son of Edwin and Alice (Wise) Knight.
Fred was a 1974 graduate of Stoneboro Wesleyan School in Stoneboro. After graduation he moved to Salem, Ohio, and attended Allegheny Wesleyan College. While attending college, he met and married the love of his life, Denise. They were married June 2, 1978, and together they were blessed with three sons. He was employed at Quaker City Castings in Salem for 40 years as a maintenance man during most of those years. Fred was a member of the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church and for many years was the sound technician. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, fixing things and, most of all, spending time with his family.
Along with his mother, Fred is survived by his wife of 42 years, Denise (Yarnell) Knight; and three sons, Paul (Sharon), Scott (Mikie) and Brandon (Priscilla). He was the loving “pappy” to seven grandchildren who were the light of his life, Kenton and Kendra (their mother, Eunice Knight), Ryan, Brennan, Victoria, Esther and Titus. He is also survived by a sister, Laura (Randy) Justice, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his father, Edwin, and a grandchild.
Visitation will be held at the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1095 Newgarden Ave., Salem, Ohio, today from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the funeral following at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Stanley Grabill and the Rev. David Blowers officiating.
Fred will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.
Social distancing and masks are recommended.
For those who are not able to attend, the service will be live streamed at www.salemwmchurch.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Service of Salem.
