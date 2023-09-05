Frederick Ray Roles passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at his home in Strongstown.
He was born Aug. 2, 1951, to Gladys (Alleman) and Russel Roles Sr., both deceased.
Fred is survived by his sons, Jim (Kim), of Pittsburgh, and Mike (Dana), of Johnstown; grandchildren Ryan, Taylor, Sara, Morgan and Bradley; ex-wife Sharon A. (Brown); brothers Russell “Butch” (Sharon J.) and George (Rosemary); and sister-in-law Adrienne.
Fred was the beloved prankster uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. His brother, John, preceded him in death.
Fred graduated from Penns Manor High School in 1971. He worked as a coal miner until his mine closed then went on to construction and working for a tree nursery before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling in his younger days.
Family gatherings at his parents’ home every Sunday and holidays were always more fun with Fred “picking” on everyone! He neglected no one! He was fun-loving with a boyish smile that seemed to appear just before the mischief. Fred will be forever loved and sadly missed.
Funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred’s memory to Epilepsy Foundation of Pennsylvania.
Online condolences may be made by visiting evergreencremations.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.