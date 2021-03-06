Frederick G. Reed, 81, of State College, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Born July 19, 1939, in Indiana, he was the only son and younger child of George Henry and Connie Gwendolyn Stephenson Reed. On Aug. 16, 1975, he married Mimi Good in Hollidaysburg.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sarah, his son-in-law, Jeffrey Benzing, his grandson, Henry Benzing, and a sister, Peggy, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Fred spent his childhood in Indiana, where he was a charter member of the Swamp Walkers Club. He graduated from the Keith School in 1955 and Indiana High School in 1957. Fred graduated in 1961 from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics and began a 33-year career with the Ford Motor Company.
After his retirement in 1994, Fred and family moved to State College.
He was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and served for 16 years on the board of the Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Fred was a humane man who loved his pets and fed almost every wild critter, sometimes to the irritation of his neighbors.
A memorial service will be announced later.
Please remember Fred, if you like, with a contribution in his memory to your favorite humane society.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.koch funeralhome.com.