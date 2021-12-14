Frederick DeWayne Ryan, 69, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Fred was born in Indiana County on Jan. 5, 1952, to Hugh and Ada Ryan, of Penn Run.
He attended and graduated from Penns Manor High School in 1969. Following graduation, he became a professional painter — a career that he kept all of his life.
Fred was an avid cyclist who rode many miles every day. He loved to cycle for charities that were personally important to him, including but not limited to, St. Jude, PanCan (for those suffering with pancreatic cancer) and Veterans Suicide Awareness.
Fred loved his three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much, and his beloved girlfriend of 10 years, Debbie. He had a vibrant personality and an incredible sense of humor, and he never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother who died at birth.
He is survived by girlfriend, Debbie Miller, of Fort Myers, Fla.; daughter Gayle Westover and her husband Mark, of San Antonio; son Brandon Ryan, of Inman, S.C.; and daughter Kathryn Smith, of Indiana. He has 12 grandchildren, Ty Westover, Jacob Westover, Julianna Westover, Trista Ryan, Andrew Westover, Kailey Ryan, Caden Smith, Kaleb Smith, Isabella Westover, Carah Westover, Reed Westover and Avalea Westover. He also has three great-grandchildren and many, many friends.
Interment will be at the Harmony Cemetery in Penn Run. Services will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in Fred’s name.