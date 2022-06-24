Fredrick Franklin Zeller, 95, of Indiana, formerly of Loudonville, Ohio, and Saint Louis, Mo., died Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022, at the Communities at Indian Haven.
Born April 19, 1927, in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, he was the son of Cecil Zeller and Florence (Fox) Zeller. He was widowed from his second wife, Ruth Ridgeway Zeller.
Fred was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. Following the war, he served 20 years in the Navy Reserves.
He was formerly employed by the Flxible Co. Fred retired from AM General as a field service representative where he supervised crews delivering, outfitting and maintaining 5-ton trucks and military grade Humvees, aka Hummers. He traveled extensively with his work, visiting 31 countries and six continents.
In his spare time, Fred enjoyed woodworking and reading books about World War II. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Saint Louis, Mo.; the VFW in Perrysville, Ohio; the Grand Lodge of F&AM of Ohio; and Hanover Lodge No. 115, Loudonville.
He is remembered by his son, Ronald Zeller and wife Gail; stepdaughter, Heidi Zamoski and husband Tom; one granddaughter; two step-grandsons; three great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his niece, Linda Swihart Yeater.
In addition to his second wife and parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Swihart and stepson, James Hawse.
The Zeller Family wishes to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff for the compassionate care that Fred received at the Communities at Indian Haven.
A brief visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St.
A graveside funeral service with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. that same day at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will officiate.
Online condolences may be made by visiting rbfh.net.