Fredrick I. Albright, 79, of Arcadia, Fla., formerly of Indiana, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice in Arcadia.
He was born in 1941 in Clearfield to Robert and Sarah Kellar Albright.
He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 493 Homer City and the Masonic Lodge in Arcadia.
Mr. Albright was employed for 22 years as a coal miner for R&P Coal Co. in Indiana.
Fred is survived by his wife, Donna Dilts Albright, Arcadia; a daughter, Connie Miller and husband James, Homer City; three grandchildren: Ronald Seich and wife Olivia, Blairsville; Brian Seich and wife Erika, Clymer; and Laura Montgomery, Indiana; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon Painter and husband Richard, Shelocta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Fredrick Lee Albright; brother Lee and wife Beverly Albright; sisters: Margaret Henry and husband Hayes; and Barbara Hoe and husband Jack; and a niece, Susan Ann Henry.
Complete funeral arrangements will be announced on Tuesday. The Bowser-Minich Funeral home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.