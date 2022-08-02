Freida M. Deeter, 88, of Marion Center, formerly of Athens, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of Paul E. and Gertrude (Lambing) DeHaven, she was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Indiana.
Freida attended Indiana Wesleyan Church.
Surviving Freida are numerous nieces and nephews.
Freida was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert Deeter; brothers, Lynn, Earl, Lyle DeHaven and an infant brother; sisters, Thelma Bergie and Lelia Conrad; and nephews, Paul and Earl DeHaven.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Private interment will take place in Weatherby Cemetery in Troy, Ohio.