SOLER, James Arthur, 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages.
Latest News
- When the ship is sinking, get everybody in the life boat
- DEAR ABBY: Boyfriend issues ultimatum to girlfriend and her son
- Two sentences reported in county court
- Police Log
- Historical group, Legion Post 141 honor Vietnam War veterans
- GOP lawmakers override veto of transgender bill in Kentucky
- Coaches in the APSCUF-PASSHE spotlight
- Blood drives scheduled
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.