DUSTIN, Lillian R., 7 p.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville
GILLESPIE, Scott, 5 p.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville
JOHNS, Timothy D., 5 p.m., McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 2:18 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.