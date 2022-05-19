Obits floral 21

McCOY, Donald O., noon, Christ Temple Ministries, Blairsville

McCULLOUGH, Robert “Robbie” Gerald, 11 a.m., Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale

WIRGINIS, Kendrick T. J., 3:30 p.m., Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria

Tags