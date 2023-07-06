HULLER, Charles “Chuck” E., 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sagamore (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
JERKO, Margaret M., 11 a.m. SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Punxsutawney (Deely Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney)
Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 6:35 am
HULLER, Charles “Chuck” E., 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sagamore (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
JERKO, Margaret M., 11 a.m. SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Punxsutawney (Deely Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.