Friday Funerals May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILLER, Willivene A. “Jo,” 2 p.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home Chapel, Indiana SHERO, Michael Earl, 10:30 a.m., St. Bernard Church, Indiana (John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Physics The Bible Christianity Latest e-Edition Indiana Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages. Looking for an old article? Photos: Latest News Patton-area man jailed Worst and best ways to grill chicken DEAR ABBY: Couple thinks son's wife is swiping medication Today in History Police Log Accidents Lions Club buffet turkey dinner is May 13 Purchase Line student launches crisis training program with pilot event See all Obituaries Earl J. Edwards 2 hrs ago James 'Jim' H. Urban 2 hrs ago Friday Funerals 2 hrs ago Helen E. Harrison May 3, 2023 Myrna Joan Johnson May 3, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPatricia M. (Coyle) RisingWendy Lee CumminsTerry L. GlasserLate DeathsTerry Lee MasonCouncil authorizes paving contract, OKs Pride FestivalAlumnus makes $1 million donation toward IUP osteopathic plansPennsylvania House passes eight bipartisan bills in productive return to sessionArthur PratoGerald Clair Shankle Sr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Rinaldi's Pizza Barn 969 Pizza Barn Rd, Blairsville, PA 15717 +1(724)459-5727 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.