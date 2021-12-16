McGUIRE, Charles E., noon, Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana
STONE, Leah V., 11 a.m., Black Lick United Methodist Church, Black Lick, (James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville)
Updated: December 16, 2021 @ 10:00 am
