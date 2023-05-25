obits floral 06

FYOCK, Gloria Ann (Barret), 11 a.m., Ruffner Cemetery, Tanoma (Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading)

HUTTON, Mildred Emma “Louise” (Shupe), 11 a.m.,

Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana

LUCHSINGER, Leonard Marvin “Jack,” 2 p.m., Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville (Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville)

VELTRE, Orlando Dominick “Nick”, 10 a.m., Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood (McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer)