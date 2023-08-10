HEMPHILL, Ralph E. Sr., 11 a.m., Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, Vandergrift (Brady-Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Vandergrift)
- Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81
- Dare to do the unthinkable
- DEAR ABBY: Young nephew always inserted into adult gatherings
- Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot
- Goats arrive for landscaping work on Vinegar Hill
- A lawsuit accuses a Georgia doctor of decapitating a baby during delivery
- Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way
- Blood drives scheduled
- One easy step boosts supermarket tomatoes for Mediterranean chopped salad
- Former Agway site under conversion to consumer tech center
- Northern Cambria couple pleads guilty to defrauding company
- 'Battle of the Bulge' veteran gets a hero's welcome in Indiana County
- Kyler “Ky” Michael Renninger
- Brenda Lee Breyer
- Late Death
- Suspect in assault on White Township girl found in Armstrong County
- Late Death
- Woman sought in three cases of retail theft at Walmart
