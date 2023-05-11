LUCHSINGER, Elizabeth Anne (Graham), 11 a.m.,
Blairsville Cemetary, Blairsville (Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville)
RAGER, Theresa Inez “Iney,” 11 a.m., Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence
SIMON, Mary (Semsick), 11 a.m., Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, Indiana (John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana)
STIFFLER, Ronald L., 11 a.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana
THOMPSON, Dorothy J. “Dutch” Jones, 11 a.m., Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh
YANKUSKIE, Marie Virginia, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lucernemines (Bowser Funeral Home and Cremations Services Inc., Homer City)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.