Obits floral 16

BEATTY, Dennis E., 4 p.m., Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, Avonmore

COLTON, C. Spencer, 11 a.m., Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ, Kittanning (Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Rural Valley)

JOHNSON, Penelope K., 7 p.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana

JOSEPH, Margie C., 11 a.m., Heritage Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Va. (Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va.)

KELTZ, Marjorie, R., 10:30 a.m., Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home, Apollo

KERLEY, Arthur S., 11 a.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville

LIBENGOOD, Lloyd E., 6 p.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville

McCULLOUGH, Ronald F., 7 p.m., Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Clymer

McINTYRE, Steven M., 1 p.m., Lakewood Memorial

Gardens, Cheswick, (Burket-Truby Funeral Home

Services Inc., Oakmont)

MIKESELL, Charles B., 11 a.m., Robinson-Lytle- Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana

Tags