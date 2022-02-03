COULSON, John R., 11 a.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana
PALMER, Thelma L., 11 a.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville
Rain likely. High around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Freezing rain this evening will change to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 1:11 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.