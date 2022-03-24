Friday funerals Mar 24, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HESS, John E., 1 p.m., Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, IndianaSABEDRA, Pete P., 10 a.m., SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville (James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John E. Friday Funeral Home Indiana Funeral Pete P. Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News DEAR ABBY: Fiancé's aversion to pets plants small seed of doubt Sobriety checkpoint to be part of troopers' IUPatty plans LIBRARY DONATION 15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art Women in Business: Homemade Restaurant owner started as server Women in Business: Hafer manages Dean's Diner through the decades 4 GOP candidates for governor set rules to join a debate Pennsylvania to raise tip threshold for tipped minimum wage See all Obituaries Patricia D. Sulkosky 3 min ago Patricia L. Troutman 8 min ago Virginia Wheeler 13 min ago Late death 18 min ago Friday funerals 23 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChief's death stuns fire communityMark L. 'Uncle Mark' RiggleFive area municipalities get funds for broadband expansionWilliam 'Bill' E. McCoyHarry J. Custer Jr.Late DeathJeanne M. HenryGeorge R. 'Turk' BurkleyJohn W. LoughryRiver Valley opens new Cyber Lab in Saltsburg Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Currently Open Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView