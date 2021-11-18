BASH, Carol L., 11 a.m., Pine Flats Church of God, Clymer (Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale)
BROCIUS, Beverly A., 11 a.m., Old Mahoning Baptist Church, Home, (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
FEDERLINE, Thomas A., 11 a.m., Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, (Hart Funeral Home Inc., Murrysville)
EVERETT, Edward J., 7 p.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana
SALSGIVER, Rebecca A., 1 p.m., Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield
STEWART, William R. “Bill,” 11 a.m., Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg
YOUNT, Judy, 1 p.m., Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence