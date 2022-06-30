Friday funerals Jun 30, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMELTZER, Harolde Junior, noon, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Johnson City, Tenn.VALYO, Richard David, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Roman Catholic Church Worship Richard David Friday Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Virginia girl heading to ‘Olympics for dog sports’ Four recipes for homemade DIY lawn and garden fertilizer DEAR ABBY: Abusive husband manipulates wife, kids living in shelter Police Log Deaths Texas man on death row pleads guilty in 3 cold-case killings NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash Sierra Nevada wildfire threatens small rural communities See all Obituaries Susan Marie Guerry 5 hrs ago Faye R. Haupt 5 hrs ago Margaret Jean 'Peggy' McHenry Lepley-Hermann 5 hrs ago Richard David Valyo 5 hrs ago Helen Jane Ziruolo 6 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSusan Kim ShickLate DeathsFire ravages lumber yard buildingLate DeathLate DeathTwo businesses file for liquor license in Armstrong TownshipPastor James A. McCaulleyRiver Valley School District approved to provide free meals 'forever'Late DeathPersonnel, security, stormwater on board's minds Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView