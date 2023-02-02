Obits floral 04

Rose M. Penrose

ADAMS, Dorothy M. (Rearick), 11 a.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana

HARBRIGE, Rodney L., 10 a.m., St. Benedict Catholic Church, Carrolltown (Moriconi Funeral Home,

Northern Cambria)

LANDIS, Rev. Henry G., 11 a.m., Mt. Joy Covenant

Brethren Church, Mount Pleasant (Brooks Funeral Home Inc., Mount Pleasant)

PISHKO, Dolores Marie (Marafka), 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church, Saltsburg (Curran Funeral Home, Saltsburg)

SHAFFER, Helen, 1 p.m., Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., Elderton

Tags