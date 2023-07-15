Fritz Joseph Strittmatter, 84, of Hastings, passed away July 13, 2023, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 16, 1939, to Ralph and Mae (Fritz) Strittmatter.
Fritz was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 53 years, Margaret (Thomas), whom he married on April 18, 1959; in-laws Leo and Mary (Cunningham) Thomas; and sisters-in-law Ethel Adams, Agatha Ott and Rosemary Cihan.
He was blessed and survived by his five children, Lori (Michael) McDevitt, Revloc, Mark (Cindy) Strittmatter, Indiana, Jeffrey (Janet) Strittmatter, Ebensburg, Michael (Marie) Strittmatter, Pittsburgh, and Chris (Jenni) Strittmatter, Bridgeville; his grandchildren, John Sever, Holly (Rick) Boring, Phil (Nichole) Sever, Hunter (Tiffany) Strittmatter, Evan and Brandon Strittmatter, Megan (Eric) Shellenberger, Lindsey Strittmatter, Abigail, Thomas and Elizabeth Strittmatter; step-grandchildren: Katie and Jordan McDevitt, Nathan (Sarah) Buck, and Thomas (Morgan) Buck; great-grandchildren: Isabelle and Emily Sever, Kaitlyn Hazie, Ricky Boring, Aria, Talia, and Taren Server, Asher Buck and Xander Shellenberger; brothers Boyd (Rose) Strittmatter and Dan (Kim) Strittmatter; sister-in-law Bernice Albright; brother-in-law Donald (Karen) Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fritz was employed for nearly 50 years with the North Cambria Fuel Company in Indiana, where he worked as an equipment operator, mechanic and supervisor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his garage repairing lawn equipment, and relaxing on his porch while listening to classical music and smoking his pipe. Fritz was a lifelong member of the St. Bernard Parish in Hastings.
Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Easly-Hindman Funeral Home, 333 Beaver St. Hastings, PA 16646. Mass will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Parish, with Fr. Thaddeus Rettger, OSB, as celebrant. Viewing will be one hour prior at the church. Interment to follow at St. Boniface Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Bernard Parish for the continuing maintenance needs of the St. Boniface Chapel.
Arrangements in care of Easly-Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com.
